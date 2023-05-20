BLACKPINK levels up with addictive mobile game, teases fiery new anthem ‘The Girls’ | Watch

BLACKPINK, the unstoppable K-Pop phenomenon, is set to conquer not only the charts but also your smartphones. Following the launch of their highly anticipated mobile game, the sensational girl group has dropped a thrilling teaser, confirming the arrival of an electrifying new song titled "The Girls."

In a captivating video shared on their YouTube channel on Thursday (May 18), animated avatars of the talented quartet—Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo—showcase their signature choreography, grooving to a tantalizing snippet of the upcoming track. With lyrics that boldly assert "Don't mess with the girls," the song is set to be featured on the official soundtrack of "BLACKPINK: The Game," which has already taken the Google Play and Apple App stores by storm.

The same animated avatars from the teaser trailer can be found within the game itself, offering fans an immersive experience filled with puzzles, dress-up activities, and exciting multiplayer settings revolving around the lives of these four pop superstars. As if that wasn't enough, a music video starring the animated versions of Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo is also in the works, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release alongside the song, both of which are slated to arrive "soon."

Adding to the excitement, BLACKPINK treated their devoted fans to an exclusive trailer for "The Game," providing a closer look at the captivating features of the free app. In the video, the animated avatars engage in intense dance rehearsals, mesmerizing vocal performances, and energetic workout sessions. Moreover, they exchange chat messages, providing players with an interactive glimpse into the lives of their beloved idols.

With their chart-topping success of "Born Pink" in September 2022 and their sensational debut album "The Album" in 2020, the girls of BLACKPINK continue to dominate the music scene. Currently embarking on a global tour to support their latest album, the talented group is all set to wow their fans at their next stop—the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China, on Saturday (May 20).

As BLACKPINK continues to break boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide, their upcoming song "The Girls" and the immersive world of "BLACKPINK: The Game" promise to keep fans enthralled, proving once again why this powerhouse group is taking the world by storm.

