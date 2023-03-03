Blackpink's Jennie sustains minor injury on face, apologises ahead of Malaysia concert, assures worried fans

Ahead of the upcoming Born Pink concert in Malaysia, Blackpink leader Jennie suffered a minor injury while exercising. She took to the fan community Weverse and assured fans about her health. She wrote, “BLINK (BLACKPINK’s fan club), I just wanted to upload this post first in case you would get surprised.” Also read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to make solo debut this year, recording in process

“During our brief break, I was taking care of my health, eating well, and sleeping well, but I tripped a little while exercising and have a bit of a scar on my face. I wanted to recover quickly to not worry BLINK but it’s still healing so I’ll be wearing a bandage on my face for awhile,” she explained as to why fans can expect to see her with a bandage on the face.

“Please understand even if I sound a bit silly. I have to showcase a good performance so I’m sorry for being like this, everyone. I will get better soon so please don’t worry, and I’ll see you soon,” Jennie added further.

She further reassured fans in the comments, "You really, really don’t have to worry. That’s why…I don’t have time to take photos these days and have been receiving treatment each and every day. I’m sorry BLINK. Now that it’s come to this, I’ll try to diligently take photos even with my bandaged face.”

Jennie's update comes on the same day when she jetted off to Malaysia for the next concert of their Born Pink world tour. Soon after she posted online, the rapper was seen arriving at the airport in South Korea while leading to Malaysia. She sported large black shades, which many fans speculated might have been used to hide her injury mark. She also posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories but her full face isn't visible.

Blackpink kickstarted the Asia leg of their world tour in January this year. Their first stop was Bangkok followed by Hong Kong, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi. They will be next performing in Kuala Lumpur on March 4. They will also be heading to Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Manila, and Singapore on May 13. Meanwhile, fans have flooded Twitter with get- well soon messages as they continue to pray for Jennie's speedy recovery.

