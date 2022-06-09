BLACKPINK's Lisa continues to smile even as she is mobbed in Paris for pictures. Watch

K-pop star Lisa, member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, was recently announced as one of the four ambassadors for jewellery brand Bulgari, along with Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya. Lisa recently arrived in Paris for a brand event, where she met some eager fans who mobbed her for pictures and videos. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra bonds with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa in Paris, fans say 'are we dreaming'. See pics

Several fans of Lisa took to Twitter to share videos of the incident, which showed her being surrounded by fans and paparazzi on all sides. Some fans even pushed her bodyguard in an attempt to click pictures with her. Meanwhile, the rapper maintained her composure, and continued to smile and greet her fans. She even created a heart with a hand for a fan who kept pushing her bodyguard to do so.

Other fans of Lisa took to social media to express disappointment at how she was mobbed at the event. A Twitter user who was in attendance at the event revealed that she and her friends were asked to misinform people that Lisa was going out from the back gate just so she could go out from the front entrance in peace, but still she was caught off-guard by some fans. Sharing a video of the incident, the person wrote, “Someone sent me this just for y'all to look how terrible it was. Y'll are uncivilized.”

A BLINKS called the incident 'insane,' while another tweeted, "Oh dear. Next time, just give her space. She'll notice you all don't worry. Just respect her space." One wrote, "This is unacceptable," while another commented, "To the fans there, don't make her uncomfortable please. Give her space..not just a small space, but space."

Apart from Lisa, Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway had also attended the launch of Bulgari's new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris. Videos and pictures of the event showed them spending time together and clicking selfies."

