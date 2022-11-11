Blackpink’s Lisa has hilarious response for fan asking her to marry him during live with Jisoo. Watch

Blackpink members Lisa and Jisoo recently held a live session on fan community platform Weverse. During their interaction with the fans, they sang some popular track and went on to answer some fans as well. Amid this, Jisoo noticed a particular fan who wrote, “Lisa, marry me.” Also read: BLACKPINK's Lisa continues to smile even as she is mobbed in Paris for pictures

Upon reading it, Jisoo couldn’t stop laughing and fell onto Lisa’s shoulder. Lisa, on the other hand, sportingly answered the fab. She put her hand out near the screen and went on to ask, “Where’s the ring?” The video from their live session is now being shared by fan accounts on social media.

Lisa’s sassy reply left fans impressed. One of them wrote on Twitter, “OMG here's the ring Lisa, marry me now!” Another one added, “I Am on my knees.” Someone also said, “I’m afraid tomorrow concert ppl will bring a ring instead of a lightstick.”

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. They are currently in the US for their Born Pink concert tour. They kicked off their tour in October and are slated to visit 26 cities, performing for almost 1.5 million Blackpink fans, aka Blinks. This will include North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and will continue till late June 2023.

Blackpink debuted with their first single album Square One in 2016. Their latest album, Born Pink was released in September. Talking about their world tour plans, earlier a representative from Blackpink’s agency told South Korean news outlet YTN Star, “A lot of music that is BLACKPINK-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time. In order to expand BLACKPINK’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”

