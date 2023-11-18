Blackpink’s Rosé addresses Asia Pacific Economic Leaders, joins First Lady Jill Biden to talk mental health: Watch

Blackpink's Rosé took the stage at the Asia Pacific Economic Leaders Week in San Francisco, dressed in a stylish black suit with braided hair. Alongside First Lady Jill Biden, she discussed and delivered an impactful speech on mental health. The event, overseen by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, began with an introduction by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The member of Blackpink appeared as a special guest for the prestigious event owing to her huge impact on the younger generation and her music's ability to challenge cultural standards and break stereotypes. First Lady of the United States Jill Biden chaired the panel, which included Rosé alongside Kim Keon Hee, the first lady of South Korea.

Rosé joins First Lady Jill Biden at APEL

BLACKPINK’ Rosé( APEL stills)

“It’s an honor to introduce a young woman of incredible talent and courage, a global superstar who is using her platform as a force for good in the world.” First Lady Jill Biden introduced the Pink Venom crooner on the stage.

Known for her bold stance and empowering music, the K-pop idol left a lasting impression during her appearance. She spoke about how music can be a source of inspiration. “Our self-esteem isn’t determined by where we are now, but by what keeps us strong. I hope that my music can be a source of inspiration”.

Stressing the value of preserving mental health while acknowledging that it's a major problem that affects the majority of people these days, she added “Just as we feed ourselves for better health and fitness, mental health can only be maintained equally if not more intentionally as our physical well being.”

