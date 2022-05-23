Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Blinds between indie music and Bollywood are thinning for good: Prateek Kuhad
music

Blinds between indie music and Bollywood are thinning for good: Prateek Kuhad

From Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Baar Baar Dekho; 2016) and Kadam (Karwaan; 2018) to Kaahan Ho Tum (Mismatched; 2020) -- many renditions by singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad have made it to Hindi films
Prateek Kuhad (Photo: Instagram)
Published on May 23, 2022 11:08 PM IST
BySoumya Vajpayee

From Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Baar Baar Dekho; 2016) and Kadam (Karwaan; 2018) to Kaahan Ho Tum (Mismatched; 2020) -- many renditions by singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad have made it to Hindi films. “When it comes to TV and Bollywood, there is a certain aesthetic that you need to stick by for your music to fit in a certain project. But that’s also changing. I think the blinds between independent music and Bollywood is thinning creatively, which is a good thing,” says the Just A Word singer, as he talks about experience as an indie musician working in Bollywood.

He goes on to highlight that there’s no difference in the way he approaches an indie project or film music. “I only take on projects (films) where I feel I can do justice and put out the music that makes me feel content. I straight up decline something that is far from my aesthetic or I am not good at. When it comes to making it (his music) fit [a film’s soundtrack], I make sure I put out good content. It is very different from making music for yourself as an independent artiste, so you strike a middle ground,” says Kuhad.

While all his singles that have featured in films or web shows have done well, the 32-year-old doesn’t particularly want to become an out-and-out Bollywood composer. Sharing his aspiration as a musician, he says, “I just want to make good music and put it out there for people to enjoy.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP