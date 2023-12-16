Britney Spears claps back after Justin Timberlake touches on cheating scandal with ‘no disrespect’

Britney vs. Justin saga just got another chapter! After years of staying quiet, the pop queen back-fired to Justin Timberlake's apparent allusion to their well-known cheating scandal during his Las Vegas performance. While Timberlake prefaced his performance of Cry Me a River with a ‘no disrespect’ disclaimer, Britney took a subtle jab at the ex, that's got the internet buzzing. Read on to know more.

Britney Spears with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake during an NBA match in 2002. Britney has said in her new memoir that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin over two decades ago. (File Photo/ AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kanye West screams antisemitic rant involving Jesus and Hitler after being challenged ‘You ain't God’

Britney back-fires Justin After Cry Me a River performance

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Britney Spears addressed Justin Timberlake's recent onstage reference to their tumultuous past. Before performing his song Cry Me a River, Justin Timberlake said, "No disrespect," at his December 13 show in Las Vegas, referencing the allegations made in Britney Spears' biography, The Woman in Me. He apparently wrote this song after learning that Britney cheated on him.

Following the performance, the singer took to her Instagram and didn’t hesitate to take a subtle jab at the SexyBack singer. Although Spears' caption omitted any reference of Timberlake, the last "no disrespect" seemed to be an immediate reaction to his performance in Las Vegas. She not only bragged about her basketball prowess but also made fun of him for getting worked up over it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Oh Jesus Christ, the stories ... I could tell on the set of this one !!! There's always more to the story and that's not even half of it !!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat 2 different version ... videos were shot for this song most ... boys say "OH I'M SHOOK" !!! Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry, No disrespect”, said Britney on social media.

When Britney Spears opened up on her cheating scandal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gimme More Singer talked about her rocky breakup with Justin and the ensuing public backlash in her bombshell book."I was described as a harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy," she wrote. "The truth: I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood. May I just say that on his explosive album and in all the press that surrounded it, Justin neglected to mention the several times he'd cheated on me?”

In the same book she also admitted to cheating on Justin with Wade Robson.“We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night,” she wrote.