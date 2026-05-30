Britney Spears opens up about emotional struggles following DUI arrest and rehab stint: ‘Year has been…’

Pop star Britney Spears has remained a fixture in the headlines in recent times, whether for her DUI arrest, a stint in rehab, or claims that she was seen carrying a knife inside a Los Angeles restaurant. Amid the constant scrutiny surrounding her personal life, the singer has now spoken candidly about her mental well-being, admitting that she has been grappling with emotional struggles.

Britney Spears admits to emotional challenges

It was recently reported that Britney Spears is seeking help in a rehabilitation center after getting into legal trouble involving a DUI. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

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The Oops I Did It Again hitmaker took to Instagram recently to reflect on her “interesting” year, noting that she experiences a surge of emotions. However, she soon deleted the Instagram post, reports Page Six.

She wrote, “This year has been quite interesting... I've never done so many arts and crafts and it's sort of embarrassing ok so I might have went a bit coo coo in the nest when I honestly believed I could create my own stained glass... I got bits and pieces of broken glass, big pieces, small... all laid down on white sheets... to make it properly I have a glass blowing machine which is extremely dangerous cuz it's so hot in temperature it melts glass like you see in Catholic Churches or on round lamps unfortunately I wasn't able to use that machine... maybe one day I will.”

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{{^usCountry}} “This I have a lot of emotional issues that come up in my kitchen. I have no idea why…I guess that’s usually where we as a family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook,” Britney wrote in the lengthy text upload on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This I have a lot of emotional issues that come up in my kitchen. I have no idea why…I guess that’s usually where we as a family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook,” Britney wrote in the lengthy text upload on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The singer also shared that she spent her time doing crafts in the kitchen. The Grammy-winning artist recalled staying up all night painting and creating a stained-glass lamp, an experience she said brought her “the most peaceful feeling.” She added that she treasured the handmade piece so much that it remained in her kitchen for three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer also shared that she spent her time doing crafts in the kitchen. The Grammy-winning artist recalled staying up all night painting and creating a stained-glass lamp, an experience she said brought her “the most peaceful feeling.” She added that she treasured the handmade piece so much that it remained in her kitchen for three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The singer wrote that she was “in love” with her creation. “Ok I get its a f**king broken lamp with shattered glass pieces put together somehow to create light… but I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to…l was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks … something very demure to me and one of a kind,” Britney wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer wrote that she was “in love” with her creation. “Ok I get its a f**king broken lamp with shattered glass pieces put together somehow to create light… but I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to…l was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks … something very demure to me and one of a kind,” Britney wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She admitted that she was seemingly devastated when a housekeeper “accidentally” threw her creation out, but wrote that she was “used to people taking (her) things.”

Elsewhere in the post, Britney, 44, wrote that she’s “never done so many arts and crafts.”

Screenshot of Britney's post.

Britney’s life in the spotlight

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Over the years, Britney has faced intense public scrutiny, especially amid her high-profile divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, 19. The constant spotlight from the paparazzi even led her to shave her head infamously in 2007.

Her conservatorship was terminated on November 12, 2021. After spending 13 years under a conservatorship, the pop icon is now forging her own path.

Britney checked herself into rehab and after exiting the facility later in April, was said to be “doing really well.” “She’s healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh,” an insider told Page Six at the time, adding, “Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself.”

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On May 4, Britney’s attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, agreed to plead guilty to a "wet reckless" on her behalf after her arrest on suspicion of a DUI in California on March 4. At the time, the singer was sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day in jail, which was credited as time served. She was also fined $571.

On May 14, TMZ cited sources who claimed Britney was sharing a table with two people at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks on May 13 when she allegedly began "screaming" and "barking." A customer at the restaurant told the outlet that Britney walked by their table holding a knife.

Later, the pop icon’s team put out a statement to dismiss the dramatic claims surrounding the incident. "Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard," the representative said.

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Her representative added, “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does, and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now." The reports come just days after the Grammy winner shared that she was on a "spiritual journey" in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured her holding a baby snake.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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