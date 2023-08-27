Britney Spears replaces wedding ring with massive fake sparkler after divorce filing

In a recent video, Britney Spears was seen wearing a massive ring – a fake one after her split with Sam Asghari.Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. Both Sam and Britney have broken their silence on the divorce on social media.

Britney Spears was seen wearing a massive fake ring (britneyspears/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Britney was seen in the video donning a low-rise underwear, and a black and blue mock neck bra top. She danced in her room to ‘S.O.S’ by Indila. Her outfits changed as she twirled in the video. “Re-edit,” she captioned it.

Britney clearly replaced her 4-carat ring with a huge teal moissanite stone set on a silver setting. The previous ring was gifted to her by Sam in September 2021.

‘It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A source recently told the Daily Mail that Britney would be happy to return her engagement ring to Sam. “Sam can have that ring,” the insider said. “It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”

Sam and Britney’s lawyers are now handling all communications between them, with the two no longer on talking terms. While both Britney and Sam have broken their silence about the divorce on social media, they have not exchanged a single word with each other, US Weekly reported.

After Sam leftBritney’s home this week, all communication between the two of them stopped, sources told TMZ. Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}