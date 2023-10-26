BTS' agency breaks silence, reacts to rumours amid ongoing drug scandal: ‘BTS is completely unconnected’

A lot has happened in the Korean entertainment industry over the last few days. From pop idols being booked under alleged drug charges to speculations regarding K-pop groups involved in the ongoing drug investigation, internet is filled with many theories. Amid this, BTS' agency Big Hit Music issued a statement, clarifying BTS has no connection with any ongoing rumour. Also read: G-Dragon booked under alleged drug charges after Lee Sun Kyun

BTS' agency issues statement amid drug rumours

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently on a hiatus as a group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Soompi, the agency said, “BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumour, and [the rumour] is not true in the slightest.” “We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumours,” they also added without talking about the drug charges.

Legal actions will be taken by the agency against any misinformation involving BTS. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. All of them are following their solo careers as the seven-piece group is on a hiatus till 2025.

Drugs charges and more in South Korea

Meanwhile, fans have hailed the Big Hit Music for their clarification amid several reports. One of them took to X and wrote, “So BigHit made an official statement saying BTS members have nothing to do with these drug rumors. Let's go for suing all antis who are trying spread misinfo about BTS being involved.” “Every time I see stuff like this, all I hear in my head is the sound of snack bags being opened and treat bags being shook; BigHit sues, then uses the winnings for snacks for employees/artists, or treats for their pets,” added another. Someone also posted, “I am fu**ing grateful that BigHit was able to move quickly to make a statement canceling the rumors. Protecting BTS doesn't just take curses, I need a (gun emoji).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, G-Dragon was reportedly booked in a drug-related case by Incheon police. It was no less than a shock to the fans following Parasite fame Lee Sun Kyun's alleged drug case. Lee Sun Kyun has been booked as well. As the probe is currently underway, a report on Soompi also quoted the police saying that both the cases are not related.

Reportedly, many more celebrities are under the scanner on drug charges and some of them have been booked too. This led to rumours of BTS being involved in the matter as well.

Previously, LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon, and singer-songwriter Park Sun Joo were also rumoured to be involved in the related case. However, their agencies firmly denied the speculations of any involvement with drugs. Besides this, a member of a high-profile girl group was also rumoured to be involved in the investigation for drug use. However, Naver News quoted the cops as saying, "The article that A, a member of a girl group, is currently undergoing an internal investigation is a misinformation that is completely different from the truth. There is no fact that an internal investigation or investigation has been conducted on A.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, singer Nam Taehyun talked about the importance of drug rehab programs in South Korea to curb drug abuse. He said, as per @kchartsmaster on X, "I was taking psychiatric medication for severe depression, but when I felt I had reached the plateau, I started using marijuana and eventually came into contact with meth. When I entered rehabilitation facility, I found out that I had a serious drug addiction problem, but most of the centers were operated with the director’s private funds, and government support was sorely lacking. Drug addiction cannot be cured by simply going to the hospital for treatment, 24-hour rehabilitation treatment is more important than anything else. I sincerely ask for government support”.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON