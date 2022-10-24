BTS ARMY reacts as Jungkook sports specs while flying out of Seoul; Jin leaves for his Argentina concert with Coldplay

The eldest and youngest member of BTS, Jin and Jungkook respectively, flew out of Seoul on Monday morning. Jin travelled to Argentina ahead of his concert with British rock band Coldplay while Jungkook, as per reports, will visit Qatar. In several videos and pictures shared by fans on social media platforms, Jungkook was spotted outside the airport as he got off the car. (Also Read | BTS' Jin to play his solo The Astronaut for first time live at Coldplay's Argentina concert next week. Check details)

In the clip, Jungkook bowed, waved and made finger hearts for his fans. For his travel, he opted for a black sweatshirt, dark grey pants and slippers. He also wore specs and a mask on his face. The singer carried a beverage and a bag with him.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "Jeon Jungkook is going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup promotions. He looks so good, his hair, the glasses. He might be doing something amazing there for the FWC." "I can hear JK's voice well! The way he bows and says thank you until he enters the lobby is really the same JK as usual," said another Twitter user.

"I just know my little athlete will have an amazing time," tweeted a person. "I wanna ruffle his hair so bad," wrote an army. As per reports, Jungkook will do promotions for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Jin was spotted at the airport ahead of his travel with his new plushie Wootteo. He usually carries RJ, a BT21 character. The singer also waved and bowed at the fans and the paparazzi stationed at the airport. He wore a white T-shirt, a black and white jacket and pants. He also wore a face mask and carried a bag.

Reacting to the pictures and videos, a fan tweeted, "Nooo does this mean he’s not gonna carry around RJ anymore???" "Wootteo flying out with jin is RJ okay... or is he inside the carrier as well??" asked another person. "RJ got betrayed by its own owner," said a Twitter user. "Oh RJ, you’re about to be replaced," wrote an army.

Jin will participate in Coldplay’s upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour in Argentina on October 28. Recently, BTS agency BigHit Music also revealed that Jin will sing his solo single The Astronaut, co-written by Jin and Coldplay. This will be Jin's performance of the song for the first time live.

