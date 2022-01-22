BTS Bangtan Bomb: Jin complains about discrimination during photoshoot, sticks face into Jungkook’s camera. Watch

A new ‘Bangtan Bomb’ video showed BTS members Jin and Jungkook goofing around during a photoshoot. The two got hold of some cameras and attempted to take pictures of each other.

“The camera must not recognise me. Why isn’t it taking anything?” Jin asked as he played with a camera. Later, he was upset as he tried to take photos but failed. “Why is it discriminating against me?” he asked.

As Jungkook took over the camera, Jin warned, “I’m telling you, it doesn’t work.” Jin then stuck his face into the camera as Jungkook turned photographer. They then went back to their shoot.

The video got a lot of love from BTS fans, collectively known as ARMY. “No one can beat Jin and Jungkook while they are playful… They are just adorable… My fav duo! JinKook!” one comment on YouTube read. “No behind-the-scenes video is complete without Jinkook playing and bickering. They will always be the best of friends and I love that so much! Here’s to the best duo, JINKOOK,” another fan wrote.

Many other compliments poured in for Jin and Jungkook. “Jinkook has a friendship that EVERYONE wants, they’re so cute when they’re together,” one said. “Jin and Jungkook are melting our hearts with their cuteness,” another comment read. One viewer compared the duo to cartoons Tom and Jerry.

BTS has seven members --V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM and J-Hope. In 2020, their single, Dynamite created history and became the first K-pop song to debut at No 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. They also got a Grammy nomination for the song in the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance category.

Currently, BTS are in the running for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the Grammys 2022 for their single Butter. This is their second nomination.

