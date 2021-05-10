BTS Butter concept photo: 'Pink Joon' returns, Jimin's rainbow hair and Jungkook's purple ponytail win fans over

BTS on Sunday released the first group concept photo of their upcoming track Butter. Over the past few days, the members individually featured in short clips and teased the theme of the song. BTS has now shared a picture featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook together, sporting contrasting looks.

Their hair colour drew everyone's attention. RM signalled the return of the 'Pink Joon' era, a nickname that fans gave him when he first coloured his hair pink. J-Hope also brought back memories from the group's initial days with his blonde look. Jin and Suga sported their natural black hair.

Jimin surprised fans with his multi-coloured hairstyle, V opted for an undercut and Jungkook officially debuted his purple tresses, with his hair tied in a short ponytail.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement over the members' new looks.

Fans were particularly surprised by RM's hairstyle because the rapper had said last year that he wasn't going to colour his hair pink again. During an AskAnythingChat, a fan had asked, "Namjoon (RM’s real name), the people want to see you with your pink hair again."

He said, "I don’t do pink 'cause you know, Weekly Idol." Associating the colour with his "dark past", the BTS leader added, "Nah, I won’t do it again." The singer debuted his pink hair last week on Twitter before revealing the look in the concept photo.

The K-pop group has been secretive about the song. However, going by the concept clips and photo, the group is hinting at a retro-theme. Butter is the group's second all-English song. The song has been described as an upbeat dance-pop track. It is set to release on May 21.

