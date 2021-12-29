BTS: Desi fans mark V's birthday with billboard ads in Kolkata, Delhi; singer shares videos of b'day projects in Seoul

BTS member V celebrates his birthday on Thursday, December 30. Ahead of his birthday, BTS fans in India have been organising special birthday projects to wish the singer.

A video from Kolkata has surfaced online showing a billboard playing a birthday advertisement for the BTS singer. The video, shared on Twitter, is said to be taken at Park Street in the city and it features clips of V from different BTS songs, including On, Boy With Luv, Dynamite and Permission to Dance.

The video features the singer's different qualities and achievements. The birthday project seems to have been done by BTS singer V's Indian fan base @Taehyung_india_.

A fan shared the video and wrote, “Taehyung's Birthday Advertisement at Park street, Kolkata. For the first time something like this happened in our city. I'm so very happy and grateful that I got to witness this Thank you so so much @Taehyung_india_ for this amazing project.” The ad was also carried on billboards in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, BTS singer V recently stepped out to see a few birthday projects set up for him in Seoul, South Korea. The singer shared a video on his Instagram Stories earlier this week in which he was seen visiting a few projects set up for him and posing with an inflated Squid Game inspired doll with his birth date on it.

BTS singer V would turn 26 (international age) on Thursday. Last year, the singer hosted a VLive and chatted with the ARMY.

Lately, V and his fellow BTS members have been on a break. The group wrapped their international concert Permission to Dance on Stage in LA earlier this month. Following which, the members headed off for their break, with V heading to Hawaii with his family for a vacation. He returned to South Korea shortly after and has been interacting with the fans via Instagram and Weverse.

