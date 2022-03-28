Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS' fans say J-Hope inspired Joe Jonas' Oscar party look, Timothee Chalamet's outfit reminds ARMY of Jungkook

BTS: Fans are reminded of J-Hope and Jungkook after Joe Jonas and Timothee Chalamet's Oscars event outfits. See here.
BTS' J-Hope, Joe Jonas, Timothee Chalamet and BTS' Jungkook.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 06:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS ARMY was reminded of group members J-Hope and Jungkook after singer Joe Jonas and actor Timothee Chalamet's appearance at an Oscars afterparty. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Joe Jonas sported a Louis Vuitton outfit comprising a black blazer with matching pants and shimmery silver design on the sides. It is the same black Louis Vitton outfit that J-Hope wore for BTS’ Vogue interview and photoshoot. (Also Read | BTS make surprise appearance at Oscars 2022, reveal their favourite animated films. Watch)

Taking to Twitter, BTS fans posted comments about their similar outfits. A person tweeted, "J-Hope the fashion icon you know." Another fan wrote, "I love how the narrative has changed from 'Joe Jonas in LV' to 'Joe Jonas giving J-Hope' like hell yes Jung Hoseok sets fashion standards."

A person tweeted, "Jung Hoseok fashion king." "Yall not Joe Jonas wearing the same LV fit as Hobi. My two worlds colliding," wrote a person on Twitter. "Joe Jonas wearing J-Hope's outfit," tweeted a fan. "Yes, my baby is a fashion boy," said a person. A fan also wrote on Twitter, "I gotta be honest…J-hope looks better in that suit than Joe Jonas." A person also said, "I'm a fan of Joe Jonas but I think J-hope stands out..."

RELATED STORIES

For the red carpet event, Timothee Chalamet opted for a shimmery cropped black Louis Vuitton blazer and trousers and added a necklace to complete his look. The outfit, with no shirt underneath, reminded fans of Jungkook’s outfit from BTS' recent performance at the Seoul concert. Jungkook wore a similar outfit at the Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concert for Fake Love.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “Timothee was studying black swan Jungkook and I love it." Another fan said, “Why does Timothee Chalamet look like he’s about to perform Black Swan I’m cackling." 

"The Black Swan Jungkook-ification of Timothee Chalamet," said a person. "God Timothee with the Jungkook Fake Love outfit at the Oscars rn is giving me thoughts!!!!!" wrote a person on Twitter. "I took Timothee Chalamet for Jungkook lol," said a fan. "Timothee Chalamet @RealChalamet is just one body chain away from being part of @BTS_twt #fakelove performance," tweeted ARMY.

"I need a selfie of Timothee Chalamet and Jungkook together please god let this happen," tweeted a fan. "@BTS_twt #Jungkook I believe Timothee Chalamet was borrowing your buttonless jacket at the Academy Awards…. and was inspired," said a Twitter user. "I would like to see Jeon Jungkook take a cue from Timothee Chalamet at his next Fake Love performance please and thank you very much," said a fan.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook gave fans a surprise at the Oscars with their virtual appearance. In a pre-recorded segment, Favorite Film Musical With BTS, the group praised Disney and Pixar animated films, revealing their favourites.

