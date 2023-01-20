BTS' J-Hope announces first solo documentary J-Hope In the Box, releasing ahead of his birthday

BTS member J-Hope becomes the first member of the k-pop group to have his solo documentary. On Friday, he announced the news of his documentary, titled J-Hope In the Box, inspired by first solo debut album. It will stream globally on fan community Weverse and Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. Also read: BTS' Jimin and J-Hope flash heart signs at fans as they head for Paris Fashion Week

The documentary will give fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes from J-Hope's Jack In The Box during its making. It will also include the star-studded listening party for the album alongside J-Hope's performance at Lollapalooza last year. He is the first Korean artist to ever headline the popular music festival of the US.

Sharing the news on Twitter, BTS' official account unveiled teaser poster image. It featured J-Hope jumping in the air in a funky avatar. Phrases such as ‘Let’s Hope,' ‘Let’s Jump' and ‘Let’s Burn' were written on the poster image. The documentary will be available for pre-order on February 10, one week before the release.

Reacting to the news, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Just when I am about to give up my subscription for Disney plus, BTS makes me stay Yeayyyyyy!!! Super super excited for this one!” “Releasing a day before his birthday I'm so excited for this documentary!,” added another one. Someone else also tweeted, “Just in time for Hobi day!”

BTS consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. J-Hope, also known as Jung Ho Seok, was the third member to join BTS. He will be next seen attending the Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this week. he was snapped arriving at Incheon airport with Jimin who will be attending the fest for the first time. While Jimin is the global ambassador of Dior, Hobi has been invited to Louis Vuitton's show once again.

Last year J-Hope made his debut with his solo album, Jack In The Box, which was a huge success. It released in July 2022 and topped the iTunes Top Album chart over 49 countries. Besides this, he also collaborated with rapper Crush for single, Rush Hour.

J-Hope also made news in the past with his energetic performance at MAMA Awards 2022 and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

