BTS: Jimin and V plant kisses on RM's forehead in Memories of 2020, fans get emotional. Watch

BTS has released their Memories of 2020, a collection of their best moments from the year gone by, and one of which included a happy moment from BTS leader RM’s birthday. The rapper celebrates his birthday in October and the videos from his celebrations last year reveal that the members, especially Jimin and V, were in their highest spirits.

In videos shared by numerous fan accounts on Twitter, RM was surrounded by BTS members J-Hope, Jimin and V. While the leader sat on the chair, V held on to his face and joined fellow members in singing happy birthday for him. Mid-way into the song, Jimin leaped in to plant a kiss on RM’s forehead.

After the song ended, V followed suit and kissed RM as well. J-Hope couldn’t help but burst out laughing. The moment led to fan reactions. A fan, referring to the V and Jimin’s nickname, said, “Vmin gave Namjoon forehead kisses for his birthday so cute.” Another added, “Oh my god I love them help... Not them kissing Namjoon on his birthday help.” A fan also also remembered the time Jungkook kissed RM’s forehead and tweeted, “No, i'm not sobbing over the maknae line kissing Namjoon on forehead for his birthday.”

Judging by the videos and photos shared by the fans and the teaser that released recently, BTS’ Memories of 2020 includes moments from their visit to the Grammys in 2020, the making of the Map of the Soul: 7 album, the filming of Daechwita, featuring Suga, Jungkook and Jimin, the making of Dynamite, their practices sessions and each member’s birthday celebrations.

Last year, despite the pandemic, BTS released their first all-English track Dynamite, which not only debuted on the top spot of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 but also bagged the group’s first Grammy nomination. BTS also released their new album BE, which featured hits like Life Goes On, Telepathy and Blue & Grey.