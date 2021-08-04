Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Jimin and V plant kisses on RM's forehead in Memories of 2020, fans get emotional. Watch
music

BTS: Jimin and V plant kisses on RM's forehead in Memories of 2020, fans get emotional. Watch

BTS fans were emotional when they saw Jimin and V plant kisses on RM's forehead on his birthday. The visual was a part of the Memories of 2020 DVD.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 05:56 PM IST
BTS members Jimin and V shower RM with love.

BTS has released their Memories of 2020, a collection of their best moments from the year gone by, and one of which included a happy moment from BTS leader RM’s birthday. The rapper celebrates his birthday in October and the videos from his celebrations last year reveal that the members, especially Jimin and V, were in their highest spirits.

In videos shared by numerous fan accounts on Twitter, RM was surrounded by BTS members J-Hope, Jimin and V. While the leader sat on the chair, V held on to his face and joined fellow members in singing happy birthday for him. Mid-way into the song, Jimin leaped in to plant a kiss on RM’s forehead.

After the song ended, V followed suit and kissed RM as well. J-Hope couldn’t help but burst out laughing. The moment led to fan reactions. A fan, referring to the V and Jimin’s nickname, said, “Vmin gave Namjoon forehead kisses for his birthday so cute.” Another added, “Oh my god I love them help... Not them kissing Namjoon on his birthday help.” A fan also also remembered the time Jungkook kissed RM’s forehead and tweeted, “No, i'm not sobbing over the maknae line kissing Namjoon on forehead for his birthday.”

BTS fans react to Jimin and V kissing RM's forehead.
BTS fans emotional as Jimin and V kiss RM's forehead.

Judging by the videos and photos shared by the fans and the teaser that released recently, BTS’ Memories of 2020 includes moments from their visit to the Grammys in 2020, the making of the Map of the Soul: 7 album, the filming of Daechwita, featuring Suga, Jungkook and Jimin, the making of Dynamite, their practices sessions and each member’s birthday celebrations.

Also read: Run BTS episode 145: V's 'Taechwita' leaves members and ARMY in splits, Jimin kicks Suga

Last year, despite the pandemic, BTS released their first all-English track Dynamite, which not only debuted on the top spot of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 but also bagged the group’s first Grammy nomination. BTS also released their new album BE, which featured hits like Life Goes On, Telepathy and Blue & Grey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video bts world k-pop k-pop music

Related Stories

music

BTS: When Jimin, Jungkook resolved their fight in rain, Jin was reminded of K-dramas

UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 07:15 PM IST
music

BTS: When Jungkook faked a fall after Jin cast a 'Harry Potter' spell on him, watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 07:00 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Yaadon Ki Baarat with Kishore Da

Laughter-like call of this Kookaburra bird intrigues people. Seen clip yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP