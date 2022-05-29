BTS: Jimin leans on V as he walks inside Seoul airport, Jin loses to J-Hope at game and carries his bag. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V on Sunday left for the US ahead of their meeting with US President Joe Biden. Jungkook had left a day early for the US. Several videos and pictures of the members inside the Incheon International Airport were shared online by fans. For the travel, RM and V were dressed in white outfits, and Jimin wore a cream T-shirt and black pants. Suga opted for a white shirt and blue denims while Jin wore a white T-shirt and brown pants. J-Hope sported a denim shirt and white pants. (Also Read | BTS: Suga wears necklace his mom gifted him ahead of 2013 debut as he travels to US with RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V)

In one of the videos shared on Twitter, Jimin was seen leaning on V as they walked together. V was also seen looking at him. Initially, Jimin walked a few steps holding V and looking at the ground. After that, Jimin pushed V ahead and walked by himself as he kept looking down.

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "So cuteee." Another person tweeted, "Happy to see you Jiminah. We miss you. Why do I feel that you're not feeling good #JIMIN." Another person asked, "Jimin-aahhh are you ok?"

Jin and J-Hope were seen playing rock, paper, scissors seemingly to see who would carry the other person's bag. In the video, Jin was seen talking to J-Hope who did a brief dance for the camera. The video ended with the duo playing the game. In another clip, Jin was seen carrying two bags--his and J-Hope's. As they made their way to their flight, J-Hope was seen empty-handed flashing the thumbs up and peace signs.

Sharing the video, a fan wrote, "LOL Jin and Hobi playing rock paper scissors to see who would hold the bags." Another fan wrote, "2Seok playing Rock Paper Scissors to see who’s going to carry the other’s bag!!" Another ARMY tweeted, "2seok being the chaotic maknaes."

On Tuesday, BTS will meet the US President at the White House to talk about diversity, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes, the band's management agency BigHit Music announced recently.

A part of the statement read, “We are honoured to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art.”

