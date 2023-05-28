Jimin shares pics as he turns 'Potterhead' in London, V gives glimpse from Paris trip; BTS singers engage in banter

BTS members Jimin and V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently returned to Seoul after their London and France trips, respectively. The duo took to Weverse and engaged in banter; fans loved their posts. Jimin wrote, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "Darn Taehyung ah (you) came too late right hehe." Later V responded, "You had said you'll wait kekeke you'd said let's go together kekekeke." (Also Read | V poses with BLACKPINK'S Lisa, BTS fans ask about Jennie)

Jimin shares post from London visit

BTS: Jimin and V in London and Paris respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While in London, Jimin visited the Warner Bros’ Harry Potter studio. Taking to Instagram on Saturday he shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his visit. For his outing, Jimin opted for a green and blue striped T-shirt, denims and sneakers. He also carried a bag.

In a picture, Jimin pulled on a trolley kept near the 9 and 3/4 platform in the studio. He also posed inside the famous Gringotts Wizarding Bank, near the flying car and the Pensieve as well as Diagon Alley. As he stood inside a shop with the Weasleys' Puking Pastilles near him, he said, in a clip, "Ah ahaha it's so my cup of tea." In another clip, as he enjoyed his view, he was heard saying, "Oh.. ooooo." Jimin didn't caption the post but added the hashtag--'wb tour london'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the posts, a fan wrote on Twitter, "Park Jimin Instagram post photos of him on his trip in London!! He's so adorable." Another person said, "He looked so happy!!!! His Harry Potter heart is so happy!!!!" "So lovely to see him enjoying his time in London," read a comment. "My little potterhead he's so cute," read a tweet. "The fact that the first thing he did as soon as he landed was to post about Taehyung and his Harry Potter tour...he's adorable," said another fan.

V shares post from France visit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his Instagram, V aka Kim Taehyung shared closeup photos of himself. In a photo, V sat looking away from the camera as he wore a jacket and a cap. He also posted a photo as he enjoyed a musical performance. V also posted pictures of several water bodies. V also posed in a black jacket and denims as he stood on a beach. He also sat on a couch wearing a T-shirt and denims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer shared a closeup picture of his eye. He also gave different expressions as he posed in Celine outfits. Sharing the pictures, V captioned the post, "Trip to Paris." BTS member J-Hope liked his post. A fan wrote on Twitter, "Taehyung is so pretty it's insane." Another person said, "Kim Taehyung's Instagram post photos of him in Paris!! He looks so beautiful." Recently, V shared several photos on Instagram from his France trip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON