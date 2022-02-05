BTS' Jimin shares first post after getting discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery, testing Covid-19 negative

BTS member Jimin shared his first post on Saturday after getting discharged from the hospital, days after he underwent appendicitis surgery. Jimin who earlier tested positive for Covid-19, 'tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital', as per BTS' agency Big Hit Music.

On Weverse, BTS Jimin wrote, "ARMY haha." In another post, he continued, "Full recovery and discharged from the hospital haha." Jimin also wrote in another post, "I was able to recover quickly thanks to everyone worrying [about me]! The doctors and nurses worked really hard. I’m so sorry for making you worry, and thank you. I won’t be sick/hurt anymore!!”

BTS agency on Saturday took to fan community forum Weverse and issued a statement updating AMRY, the group's fandom, about Jimin's health. "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin's quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5). Jimin was tested positive for Covid-19 and diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital."

"Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital," it continued.

The statement concluded, "We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome Covid-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the health care guidelines."

Earlier on Friday, BTS member V had also spoken about Jimin. As translated by Weverse user Nekht, a fan wrote a message saying they missed Jimin. They also asked if V missed Jimin too. V replied, "Today I video called him as soon as I woke up."

BTS member Suga had also reacted to a post by Jimin on Weverse. In his earlier post from the hospital on February 2, Jimin had written, "You guys are so worried about it, right? I'm recovering well!" Suga had responded, "As an experienced senior of an appendix (surgery) I understand."

Last month, Big Hit Music had shared a statement in Weverse informing ARMY about Jimin's health and hospitalisation. Jimin is the fourth member of BTS to contract coronavirus. In December last year, BTS's RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for Covid-19. BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had travelled to the US in November last year for their in-person concerts in Los Angeles.

