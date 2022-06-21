BTS: Jin says he's most proud of himself after getting out of shower, wonders 'what to do with all this handsomeness'

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have spoken about a host of topics about themselves including their motto in life, and how they get over hard times. In a video released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, they also opened up about what they are proud of and their favourite song from their new anthology album Proof. (Also Read | Jin teased solo Variety show just before BTS announced break, said he wants to have fun on his own, be 'happy')

In the interview, Jin shared when is he most proud of himself. "When I get out of the shower and smooth back my wet hair. I wonder what to do with all this handsomeness. I always want to take a selfie after a shower. I've actually done it once but it looked really obnoxious when I checked it later. But I did look good in the moment," Jin said.

The oldest member of the group usually introduces himself as ‘Worldwide Handsome’. Earlier this year, Jin told Vogue Singapore, “Plenty of people are more handsome than me. ‘Worldwide Handsome’ is a joke I like to make for laughs.”

In the new interview, when asked which movie he wished his life was like, Suga replied, ''I wanted to live like a superhero when I was a kid but now I don't want to be the main character. Something more like...supporting role three. That's the kind of life I pursue. I don't want to be the protagonist at all."

Speaking about his current goal, V said, "I try to make goals I could achieve long-term. I hope I stay healthy and happy and become an artist who makes great music. I want to be a genuine person who isn't pushed or forced."

Jin opened up on the story behind the track, Epiphany Jin demo ver., "I didn't really make Epiphany but had an idea for the general direction. It's still the same beat but I wrote the chorus melody and suggested it. But PD Bang, who worked on the song from the start, put together the Epiphany you know. The song in this album is my initial version of the song. My version isn't bad but listening to it, I realised why Epiphany was released in the original version. I like the current version of Epiphany over mine."

When asked if there's a story behind Tony Montana, Jimin said, "Not really, I'm just embarrassed, I asked RM to change the lyrics. I wasn't tough back then and I thought it didn't really suit me. So I said some stuff about that and that happened. But still, it was a new challenge, so I'm always thankful to Suga."

In the video, Jin revealed that the members recorded Proof in December 2021 and January 2022. The members also shared messages for their fandom, known as ARMY. Several of the BTS members chose Run BTS as their favourite track from the album while others chose Yet To Come. BTS, earlier this month, released Proof comprising old and new tracks.

