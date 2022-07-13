BTS' Jin says 'please let me take pics alone' as RM, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook photobomb him. See pics

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, requested his group members RM, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook to let him take solo pictures but they chose to photobomb his pictures, instead. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jin posted a series of photos clicked outside the Seoul Olympic Stadium. (Also Read | BTS: South Korean lawmaker says reason behind group's break was 'Jin's military service')

In the first picture, Jin squatted on the floor as he flashed a victory sign. However, Jungkook stood in front of him, while RM and Jimin posed behind him. In the second photo, Jin again posed but this time he was seen bending as he looked at the camera. Jungkook also came in front of Jin trying to block his face. J-Hope also joined RM and Jimin in the background.

In another picture, Jungkook was seen holding Jin's hands from behind as J-Hope tried to kick him. RM and Jimin, in the background, were seen looking at the sky. In the next pictures, Jin tried to pose by lifting his hands, while Jimin and Jungkook ran towards him.

In a photo, Jin smiled and lifted his hands pointing towards the stadium. Here, too, he was joined by Jimin and Jungkook. While Jungkook pointed his hands towards the sky, Jimin knelt on the floor making a goofy pose. The last picture showed Jin laughing as he again made a similar pose. Though the members didn't feature in the photo, a hand was seen near the camera lens. Another member was also seen trying to photobomb.

For their day out, Jin wore a white and blue shirt and paired it with a pair of beige trousers. RM opted for a green T-shirt and black pants, while J-Hope was dressed in a white T-shirt, denims and black shirt. Jimin wore a white T-shirt, shirt and blue denims and Jungkook opted for an all-black ensemble. All of them wore white sneakers. Sharing the pictures, Jin captioned the post, "Please let me take pictures alone." Reacting to the post, J-Hope dropped a bunch of laughing emojis.

This is not the first time that the members have photobombed Jin. Earlier too on several occasions, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook teased Jin and spoilt his selfies with their goofy poses. Currently, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are pursuing their solo projects after they announced a break last month.

