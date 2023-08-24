BTS' Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo visit restaurant in Busan, get asked for IDs before serving drinks

BTS singer Jungkook and his close friend, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, recently stepped out for drinks at a restaurant in Busan. Several photos of them from the eatery have surfaced online after the owner shared the news online. While fans are happy to see Jungkook exploring the local restaurant of his hometown, a few found it hilarious that the two celebs had to show their ID cards before ordering alcohol, thanks to their baby faces. Also read: BTS' Jungkook announces new remix of Seven with DJ Alesso after plagiarism allegations

Jungkook in Busan with Cha Eun Woo

Jungkook reached his hometown, Busan, a week before his 26th birthday.

The post by the restaurant read, as per Koreaboo, “Where Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo got their IDs checked along with a shot of tequila.” The report also quoted someone from the establishment saying, “I should’ve asked for a photo- no, even a signature.”

Did SEVENTEEN's Mingyu join them?

Reports claimed that the two were joined by SEVENTEEN's Kim Mingyu. Several pictures of the three have surfaced online. Reacting to the hilarious situation where Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo had to show their age proof, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo, and Mingyu in Busan Korea! Holy trinity!! Jungkook is flexing his new short hair.”

Internet reacts to Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo and Mingyu's pics

“Jungkook in Busan...that means he will celebrate his 26th birthday with his family,” added another. One more said, “He went to a restaurant in Busan with Eunwoo and K armys saying he had to get his id checked cause he looks so young," while yet another added, “I would love to see his reaction when they asked him for his id.” Someone also tweeted, “This is the artist's private time - please remove this immediately and stop posting stalker photos. Respect him for a change.”

It seems like Jungkook has reached his hometown to spend some time ahead of his birthday. He will be turning 26 on September 1. The Seven singer shares a close bond with Cha Eun Woo along with Mingyu and GOT7's Yugyeom. All of them are ‘1997’ born, aka '94 liners, as they are fondly called by the fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jungkook recently announced the news of his upcoming Seven remix with DJ Alesso.

