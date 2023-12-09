BTS' Jungkook unveils emotionally-charged Hate You visualizer before military enlistment, reminds fans of Euphoria

BTS singer Jungkook treated fans to a sweet surprise, days before his military enlistment. He dropped an emotional visualizer for Hate You. The song is already a hit among fans from his solo debut album, GOLDEN. Also read: Jungkook gives glimpse of shaved head, talks about sasaengs in front of his house Jungkook's Hate You visualizer released on Saturday.

Jungkook's Hate You visualiser

The video for Hate You begins with black and white visuals as Jungkook expresses his emotions. It revolves around hating someone you love to get over them. Jungkook emerges from the monochrome visuals and the clip gets colourful. Sat against the backdrop of city light, the singer looks rather sad and heartbroken as he talks about his forgotten lover.

Fans react to new Hate You

Reacting to the video, fans grew emotional on social media. Taking to X, one user wrote, “The Hate You visualizer x Euphoria MV parallels make me so emotional!”

“This moment in the hate you visualiser that depicted J HATE being alone & away from army and his LOVE being on stage surrounded by army and our cheers made me tear up,” added another who decoded the song. “The way Jungkook is writing ‘love’ on his forearm to signify his love for us with the same hand that has ‘army’ written across,” mentioned one more after noticing details in the music video.

BTS to join military

Jungkook is reportedly scheduled to enlist in the military together with Jimin on December 12. The remaining members, V and RM will be reportedly enlisting on December 11. On Friday, The Golden Maknae held a live session to chat with fans ahead of his joining. He debuted a shaved look for the first time.

“You want me to show my hair? Well, I guess photos will come out when I go. What's the point of uploading (separately)? I won't show my hair. Later later.. at least one day before I go. What's the point of showing now, there's a few days left.. don't you think?” he said during the live. When a fan said, "Jungkook with no hair is handsome", the BTS member replied, "You mean to say I'm handsome even without hair? I don't think." Sometime later, he quickly gave a few glimpses of his shaved head.

