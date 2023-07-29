BTS' Jungkook calls his upcoming album 'awesome', says he is 'pretty good' at what he does: I think I can act too

BTS member Jungkook spoke about his upcoming album and revealed that it will be ‘awesome’. In a new interview with Audacy Check In, Jungkook said that he thinks he is 'pretty good' at what he does. He also jokingly added that can act too. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook reveals he's heard songs from V's solo album)

Jungkook on his upcoming album

BTS' Jungkook spoke on a host of topics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about his upcoming solo album Jungkook said that there 'aren't any specifics set yet. But I am just continuing to work on new music'. He also shared that there 'might be a possibility that we get some good results'. Talking further about how his album looks like, he laughed and said it will be 'awesome' adding that he is 'confident'. Asking his fans to 'wait a bit longer', Jungkook said that he thinks 'a great album might be on the way'.

Jungkook speaks about himself

Speaking with Audacy Check In on their YouTube channel, Jungkook said, when asked what he learned about himself, "I'm pretty good at what I do. I do review some reactions in Korea and outside Korea. I gained a lot of confidence as I saw I was getting acknowledged. I've learned that I can do it if I try. I think I can act too."

Jungkook on his passion projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked what else other than music are his 'passion projects' for the future, he said, "No, I don't have anything else specific on my mind other than music right now. I really like doing music and I love being on stage and singing. So, I just want to focus on music right now."

Jungkook on his solo journey

Jungkook was also asked about what surprised him on his solo journey. Stating that it was his first time being active overseas and doing solo promotions by himself, he said that there are many things that he learnt for the first time. He added that he wants to take on 'new, diverse challenges as much as possible'.

Earlier this month, Jungkook launched his single Seven, a track also featuring American rapper Latto. The video for Seven, described by his music label BigHit Music as an invigorating summer song, also includes actor Han So-hee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON