Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS singer Jungkook once revealed he was offered the stage name Seagull, here's why he rejected it
music

BTS singer Jungkook once revealed he was offered the stage name Seagull, here's why he rejected it

BTS singer Jungkook uses his real name as his stage name. However, did you know he was once offered a different stage name?
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:06 AM IST
BTS singer Jungkook had once revealed an alternative stage name he was offered.

BTS singer Jungkook had once revealed that he was offered a different stage name. The singer, who has numerous nicknames in the fandom, had once revealed that he was offered to take up the stage name Seagull.

Jungkook joined BTS when he was just 13 years old. He was the fifth member to be recruited by Big Hit Entertainment (now Hybe Corporation) to join the group.

Speaking with Mnet’s Yaman TV in 2015, Jungkook revealed he was offered to take up the name Seagull. However, he refused, owing to the pronunciation of the word in English. “I used my birth name, but I had a stage name. It was Seagull. I’m from Busan and seagull (in Korean) is seagull in English," he had said, as reported by Soompi.

In the same interview, Jimin too revealed he was offered the stage name ‘Baby G’. However, he also chose to adopt his birth name, Park Jimin, as his stage name. "I originally received a stage name. They gave me the name ‘Baby G,’ so I said I would use my real name," he said. Besides Jungkook and Jimin, Jin also resorted to using a shortened version of his name, Kim Seok-jin, as his stage name.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam-joon chose the stage name RM. Initially, the acronym stood for Rap Monster. However, he later changed it to Real Me. Min Yoon-gi took up the name Suga, Jung Ho-seok chose J-Hope and Kim Tae-hyung went ahead with V.

Also read: BTS: When V hilariously ranted about Bang Si-hyuk for not remembering his name, Suga revealed former HYBE CEO's lie

Eight years since their debut, BTS has smashed numerous international records, the recent being holding the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks with their song Butter. While fans will be keeping an eye out to see if their streak continues into the sixth week, BTS is set to release their new song Permission to Dance. The group has been sharing concept pictures to tease the new track.

Topics
bts bts world

