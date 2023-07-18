BTS star Jungkook's ‘Seven’ is on its way to claim chart title in the U.K. : Report

BTS star Jungkook's latest hit song "Seven" is on the path to claim the singles chart title in the U.K. According to billboard.com, "Seven" is just 2,000 chart sales behind the current top rank holder on the midweek chart by officialcharts.com. which compiles the UK's top 100 biggest singles of midweek, based on sales of downloads, CDs, vinyl and audio and video streams across Friday - Sunday. The current leader on the chart is Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter”.

Jungkook collaborated with U.S. rapper Latto for the "Seven" which was released on July 14, 2023. On YouTube, the song received a whopping 39 million views in just 24 hours. "Seven" is the debut solo song by the South Korean singer. The music video of the song also features K-drama actor Han So-hee.

The song is doing great across the world. According to Pop Base, ‘Seven’ by Jungkook and Latto remains at #1 on Global Spotify for a fourth consecutive day with 12.79 million streams. It has also risen to #3 on US Spotify with 1.4 million streams.

Before the release of "Seven", Jungkook talked about how he decided to do the song after first hearing it.

“When I first heard the song, I went, ‘I have to take this song. There are not a lot of songs that I really get hooked to at first listen, but [‘Seven’] stuck with me, and I could even think of myself performing the song on stage,” said Jungkook.

Jungkook is member of the boy band BTS which includes Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, V and J-Hope. All the seven members of the band have relased solo songs. Jimin's solo song “Like Crazy” peaked at No. 8 in the U.K. J-Hope was the first BTS member to reach a U.K. top 40 single, with his J. Cole collaboration “On The Street”, peaking at No. 37.

