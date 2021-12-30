BTS' Suga gets shout-out from favourite basketball player Damian Lillard: 'Appreciate you being a fan, means a lot’

BTS member Suga's favourite basketball player Damian Lillard has given him a shout-out saying that it 'means a lot to him' especially since the musician is 'so far away'. In a video message, Damian said that he appreciated Suga being his fan and looked forward to meeting him.

In a video, shared by Damian's team Portland Trail Blazers on Twitter, he said, "What’s up Suga? It’s Dame Lillard. I had a chance to see your article, somebody sent it to me. I appreciate your words. I don’t take it lightly to be someone’s favourite player but when they are a fan of our team and something that I care so much about, you know that means something to me. So I appreciate your words, I appreciate you being a fan of mine and showing me love."

"You know, part of being the underdog is you know, to know that a lot of people don’t share the way you think, so the fact that you appreciate my underdog status and how I go about my business and you know, the things I want to accomplish, it means a lot to me, especially you being so far away. So thank you, much love to you, I look forward to meeting you. Peace,” he added.

Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Suga had spoken about The Portland Trail Blazers. "I prefer the underdogs to the big teams,” He told Vogue. As per the report, during the interview, Suga revealed 'both his favourite team and his favourite player (Damian Lillard)'. “It’s the NBA season. This is what I live for these days,” he told Vogue.

Suga, who earlier this month returned from the US, tested positive for Covid-19, last week. BTS' agency Big Hit Music, in a statement on Weverse had informed his fans.

A part of the statement read, "BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23. SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities." Earlier this week, Suga on Weverse updated his fans. He wrote, "I'm very good. Don't worry too much."

