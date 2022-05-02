BTS' Suga says he'll go on tour and perform at concerts 'even at 40', hugs PSY in behind-the-scenes video of That That

Singer PSY has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the music video of That That, on which he has collaborated with BTS member Suga. The video showed the two K-pop stars sharing laughs in between takes, discussing the scenes, and dancing together. Fans thanked PSY for sharing the video, and dubbed him and Suga the "best friends." Also Read| BTS ARMY can't get over Suga's entrance in Psy's That That music video; turn another scene into a meme. Watch

In the video, PSY is seen complimenting Suga when the latter joined the shooting. He told the BTS member, "Lookin' so good I couldn't recognise you." Another clip showed Suga giving a hand to PSY to stand up after they filmed their fight scene.

The video, shared by PSY on Monday, also gave a look at the filming of a viral scene from the music video of That That. The scene, in which Suga is holding an injured PSY in his arms following their slap battle, had instantly gone viral with BTS ARMY turning it into a meme. A fan had written, "How does it feel to be there Oh," while another commented, "I'm jealous of PSY."

In the behind-the-scenes video, PSY said, "When Yoon-gi's doing this part, I'd like him to not look down but look up at the sky and cry, just drenched in sadness. As Suga attempted the expression, PSY said, "Yeah, just like that."

In another scene, PSY surprised Suga with his dance sequence, making him and the rest of the crew laugh. Suga then said, "I legit just burst into laughter." PSY asked, "Caught you all by surprise, no?" Towards the end of the video, PSY complimented Suga's dancing, and said, "You'll most definitely be dancing at the age of 40. And on that day, I'll tease you."

Suga replied, "As long as my body allows me to, I think I'd be dancing." He later told the camera, "Even at 40, I'll have to go on tour and perform at concerts," and added, "I hope that PSY's That That will be a huge hit."

PSY and Suga then hugged each other as they said goodbye at the end of the video. Fans showered love on video, with one writing for PSY and Suga, "Most iconic duo ever." Another wrote, "Awwwww thank you. A lot of enjoyment PSY! Thank you for showing us this."

Suga has also produced the song, which features him and PSY in cowboy outfits in a wild west setting in the middle of a desert. The song celebrates the end of the pandemic and of things going back to normal. Suga will also release an album with his bandmates RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in June this year.

