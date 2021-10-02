Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Suga teases V as he works out on sets, Jimin impressed with singer's toned physique
music

BTS: Suga teases V as he works out on sets, Jimin impressed with singer's toned physique

BTS members Suga and V.&nbsp;
BTS members Suga and V. 
Published on Oct 02, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
BTS released a new Bangtan Bomb featuring a few behind-the-scene moments from their song Butter. 

BTS member Suga couldn't help but tease V when he noticed the singer working out on the sets of Butter, a new Bangtan Bomb has revealed. The video, featuring a portion of Butter's making, shows members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook trying to form the word 'ARMY.'

In between breaks, V was seen working out with an exercise band. He was also doing push ups at one point. Watching him workout, Suga joked, “V is going to be like 'I can't lift my arms'.” He also teased him by playfully imitating him. 

Meanwhile, members were also impressed with his toned physique. J-Hope noticed that V's arms have grown bigger. Jimin said, “Wow, your arms look really muscular. They look like jumbo drumsticks.” 

In the video, BTS also showed that it took a few minutes for Jin and Jungkook to form the perfect ‘A’. They leaned towards each other to form the alphabet, checking a few times if the formation was right.

While Suga formed the ‘R’, J-Hope and V held each others' hands to form the ‘M’. Jimin stood solo to form the ‘Y’. Jimin revealed that he was initially designated to form the M. However, when he noticed that J-Hope was wearing a sleeveless outfit, he offered to switch, since he felt the rapper might feel uncomfortable to strike the pose in the outfit.

 

Also read: BTS: RM was worried for ARMY after K-pop group lost at Grammys 2021, members confessed they were sad. Watch

Butter was released in May and broke numerous records. The song secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks. It broke five records across YouTube and Spotify. According to Guinness World Records, Butter broke the record of most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video bts pic bts world k-pop k-pop star k-pop music + 5 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out