BTS x Coldplay My Universe: ARMY is jealous after J-Hope, Jungkook flirt with alien; compare video to Marvel films

BTS and Coldplay released the music video of their song My Universe on Thursday. The video, set in the future, united three forces - the K-pop group, the British band and aliens - who are fighting for freedom from a ban on music.

The colourful music video impressed BTS fans, with many applauding the cinematography and attention to detail. However, a few also couldn't help but remember hit Marvel films Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War, both of which, explore different corners of the galaxy.

Fans took to Twitter and shared their opinions. “We can all agree it was a marvel movie,” a tweet read. “The my universe MV is literally a marvel movie,” added another. “The planet where BTS was in the MV reminded me so much of Nidavellir which is where Thor's Stormbreaker was made! so cool!!! and Coldplay's planet on the other hand reminded me of Sakaar from Thor Ragnarok!! my Marvel stan is showing omg I'm so in love with this mv,” a fan tweeted.

they were having so much fun filming this mv 😭 also this marvel movie budget??? #MyUniverseMV pic.twitter.com/HrJhf9GjZ1 — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) September 30, 2021

A fan also wondered if this would impress Marvel Studios to rope in BTS and Coldplay for their next movie. “So #ColdplayXBTS on Marvel movie when?” asked the fan.

Besides the comparisons, BTS fans also couldn't help but get jealous when they noticed J-Hope and Jungkook flirting with aliens in the music video. “I know I sound stupid, but I got jealous over hologram Hobi and Jungkook flirting with the aliens,” a fan confessed. “Not this damn alien flirting with both Hoseok and Chris. Even non existent people have a better chance with them than me,” added another.

In THE MV HOBI & JUNGKOOK flirting with hot ALIEN GIRLS (n now we all wanna be a that ALIEN girls 😭😅) #MyUniverseMVOutNow #MyUniverse ￼ #ColdplayXBTS ￼ pic.twitter.com/kNnPWnPUt6 — meera (@bts_vmin___7) September 30, 2021

The music video of My Universe has been directed by Dave Meyers. Speaking about the song, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said on The Kelly Clarkson Show: "We really don’t believe in any boundaries or separation of anything really, and so the song My Universe is about someone being told they can’t love a certain other person, or can’t be with this race, or they can’t be gay – whatever it might be," he said.