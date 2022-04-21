BTS' V becomes fastest person to reach 40 million followers on Instagram, ARMY says: 'You are truly loved, appreciated'

BTS member V has set a new record as he became the fastest person to reach 40 million followers on Instagram. The singer has so far shared 46 posts and follows seven accounts--fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook and BTS official. V, whose Instagram username is thv, has achieved the feat on the platform within 135 days. (Also Read | BTS: V shares pics of his bruises day after PTD Las Vegas concert, says, 'got excited because it’s last day')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

V, along with the other BTS members, made their debut on Instagram in December last year. His Instagram feed features pictures and videos from his photoshoot and concerts. V also gives fans glimpses of his hobbies and when he steps out for meals with friends.

BTS: V made their debut on Instagram in December last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After V reached 40 million followers, BTS fandom, ARMY, celebrated his achievement on Twitter by using the hashtag--THV 40 MILLION. A fan tweeted, "Kim TaeHyung (@thv) has now become the fastest person in history to reach 40Million followers on Instagram in just 135days. Congratulations Kim TaeHyung." "People are drawn to you because of who you are. Beautiful both inside and outside! Congratulations on 40 million followers Taehyung!" wrote a person.

"I am so proud of you Taehyung! You are truly loved, appreciated and respected all over the world! So many among that 40m see you as an inspiration and a role model! Those 40M are proof that your genuinity and love conquered the hate! All that remains is who chose you and love," said another fan on Twitter. "Cheers to all the records this man keeps hitting! Congratulations Taehyung," said a fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS fandom, ARMY, celebrated his achievement on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"KIM TAEHYUNG is the most popular and powerful idol. So proud of you," wrote a fan. "Respected @GWR, pls see, this calls for another world record by Kim Taehyung...another feather in his Insta hat," wrote a Twitter user. A person said, "Congratulations #KIMTAEHYUNG. RECORD SETTER THV#TaehyungInstagram40M #THV40MILLION #V the Fastest in the World to reach 40 MILLION followers on Instagram @bts_twt."

V along with the other BTS members returned to South Korea earlier this week after their four Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Las Vegas. The member was appreciated by fans after a video showed the singer cautioning a photographer. Shared on Twitter, the clip showed V gesturing a woman, carrying a camera and walking beside him, to be careful as she was about to hit a pillar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, fans will be treated to a new album by BTS. On the last day of their concert, BTS announced the release of their new album on June 10. The group released their last album BE in December 2020. After that, BTS released two back-to-back English singles Butter and Permission to Dance in May and July 2021, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON