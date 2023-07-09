BTS' V reveals in new book why his fight with Jimin started over dumplings: 'Feels empty when someone you argue with…'

BTS released their anticipated memoir, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, on Sunday, marking their 10th anniversary as a group. It is the group's first official book. Soon after the book was released, BTS fans took to Twitter and shared pictures from the book giving glimpses of the many stories shared by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. (Also Read | When Jimin and V's fight over dumplings lasted for two weeks)

V spoke about his fight with Jimin

Kim Taehyung aka V and Jimin fought in 2016.

One such story, shared by Twitter user @dailyjmthv, talks about V aka Kim Taehyung and Jimin's fight over eating mandu dumplings. V talked about how the shoot for his show Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in early 2016 overlapped 'almost precisely with BTS' preparations'.

V had pressure while filing Hwarang

Talking about a particular scene in the show, V said, “At one point, I had a bad shot. The hyoungs I was acting with taught me a lot, but I couldn't pull it off. I thought I completely ruined one scene where I had to show emotion. And I was worried that because of that, I might hear, 'Bangtan's acting sucks'. This was the first time a BTS member was acting on-screen and if I messed it up, people might look down on us.”

V wanted to do his best

He added, "So I told myself, 'I'll do my best,' but when I messed up that shot, no one said anything bad, but I already felt that way in my own head. I was really depressed. I'm sure the other members were really frustrated. They told me to talk to them if things were rough, but I didn't tell them anything. It's the way I am, I'm not good at talking about those things. I can't work up the courage."

Why the fight took place between V and Jimin

As per the book, this was the background behind the dumpling incident. V continued, “I was in the midst of juggling the Hwarang shoot and the tour, and that day, I finished the drama shoot and had to come right back to prep for the album ... but I was so hungry. I hadn't had a chance to eat. So I asked the manager to order some dumplings, and I was eating during choreography practice.”

V continued, "But Jimin didn't know my situation, so he said we should eat after practice, and we had a squabble. The hyoungs told us to talk it out among ourselves, so we came outside and talked, but we only talked about our own perspectives, so we just kept repeating the same things over and over again." The fight ended several days later over drinks.

What Jimin told V

V added, "Jimin told me, 'There's nothing I can do for you right now, but I want you to take heart. I know that something is giving you a really hard time, and when that happens. I'd like you to talk more about it. I really want to give you strength'. That deepened our friendship."

V also said, “Originally, me and him fought so much... but because we fought so much, later, he turned out to be someone I can't live without (laughs). It feels really empty when someone you used to argue with isn't there.”

