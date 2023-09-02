BTS' V reveals his pet dog Yeontan got heart problems, underwent unsuccessful surgeries twice: ‘He could’ve died…'

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung recently opened up about his pet dog Kim Yeontan in an episode of Pixid. During his fun segment with cat owners, V, who shares a close bond with his furry friend, shared that Yeontan has survived two unsuccessful surgeries due to heart-related issues. Also read: BTS' V surprises fan, spends a day with her as they enjoy meal, play arcade games

Kim Taehyung on his pet dog

BTS V and his pet dog featured in Layover album.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the show, V said, “I have a pet Pomeranian named Kim Yeontan. He's been with me for 7 years.” Later, he revealed, “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life.”

Fans send love for singer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the episode went live, Kim Taehyung's revelation about his dog left fans emotional. One of them wrote on Twitter, “We all known he always talked Yeontan surgeries and such fighter he is !! yeon tannie has strong will and he is going live for long and he is fighter!” “The way he love Tannnieee and Tannie also love Taehyung that's why he fought for his life,” added another. One more commented, “Keep fighting Yeontan, you are the best.”

Last month, Yeontan made news when it featured in photos with V. He was a part of Layover concept photos. Many fans called it Yeontan's ‘virtual debut.’ A few times, the singer had shown glimpses of his dog on social media and even during live sessions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, V is currently busy with the promotions of his solo debut. Ahead of Layover's release, he is appearing on several shows and programs. Recently he was seen on Dingo Story where he surprised a BTS ARMY. He spent an entire day with a fan and left her emotional in the end. He has also been attending events regularly now.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. V's solo debut album Layover will be released on September 8. The album consists of six songs– Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON