BTS: When RM felt V wouldn't suit a long-distance relationship and Jin, Jimin said Suga would be best at it

BTS members have rarely spoken about their dating lives. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook haven't dated anyone publicly since their debut. However, they did once speak about how each member would be if they were in a long-distance relationship.

As reported by Koreaboo in 2017, BTS members were talking about long-distance relationships with Japanese magazine, Haru Hana Vol 30, when members were asked what they think of a long-distance relationship. Jin and Jimin admitted that Suga would be able to work a long-distance relationship.

“Hmm... Long-distance relationships… Just thinking about it makes my heart ache but I think Suga hyung will be neutral about it,” BTS member Jimin said. “Yeah I agree, Suga won’t mind at all. He’s really ‘cool’ about things. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Jimin. Jimin will be restless because he would want to meet the other person so badly. I think I would also want to meet the ‘other person’ a lot. (laughs),” Jin added.

However, Jungkook disagreed, noting that BTS leader RM would fit the best for a long-distance relationship. “Suga does not suit a long-distance relationship at all. I mean I’ve never seen him initiate a conversation on Kakao talk so I don’t think he will contact the other person frequently. I think a long-distance relationship is more suited with Rap Monster hyung,” the singer said.

RM, on the other hand, believed otherwise and turned towards members' part relationships to share his opinion. “Jimin has never properly had a relationship. Like a real relationship. So I guess it’s appropriate for him to start with a long-distance relationship. Right? If he were with someone constantly and then broke up, he would be broken. I think V doesn’t suit a long-distance relationship though,” he said.

The Winter Bear singer agreed and explained, “I think I would go crazy if I can’t meet the person I want to meet. If I ever get a girlfriend, I will only ‘see’ her.”

We wonder if the members' opinions on long-distance relationships have changed today. Meanwhile, BTS has taken a break from work. Their agency, Big Hit Music, announced that they would be spending the coming few weeks focusing on their personal lives and would be spending the holidays with their respective families.