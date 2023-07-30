BTS's Jungkook wins the first spot on 'Inkigayo' with Seven ft Latto, performs with V on stage

In the latest episode of Inkigayo, the K-Pop music show was filled with exciting debuts and comebacks from some of the industry's biggest stars. Among the highlights, BTS's Jungkook made his highly-anticipated solo debut with "Seven (feat. LATTO)." The track immediately captured fans' hearts, and Jungkook's performance on Inkigayo was nothing short of phenomenal.

BTS's Jungkook shines in solo debut at Inkigayo, wins with "Seven (feat. LATTO)." Surprise appearance by V warms fans' hearts.(Photo by Twitter/viraltakes)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The stage was also graced by MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon, who debuted their subunit with "Love Me a Little." JYP Entertainment's Chinese boy group BOY STORY presented "Z.I.P (Zero Is the only Passion) Eng Ver," and HORI7ON made their grand debut with "SIX7EEN." In the realm of comebacks, SISTAR's Soyou returned with "ALOHA (Feat. Bora)," OH MY GIRL brought their long-awaited comeback "Celebrate + Summer Comes," ILY:1 showcased "MY COLOR," and XG impressed with "GRL GVNG."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the highlight of the show was the announcement of the winner. The nominees included BTS's Jungkook, NCT DREAM, and NewJeans. In an exciting turn of events, Jungkook clinched the victory with his solo debut track "Seven (feat. LATTO)."

As Jungkook celebrated his triumph, he proved that BTS members are each other's biggest fans. During his music show performance, a special someone made a surprise appearance to support him – none other than BTS's V!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARMYs (BTS fans) were delighted when photos surfaced after the show, showing V standing beside Jungkook, celebrating his success. Though some of the pictures were a bit blurry, there was no mistaking the distinctive appearance of V, adding to the excitement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Netizens couldn't get enough of the heartwarming moment between the two bandmates. BTS members have always shown unwavering support for one another, and this display of camaraderie only solidified the bond between them.

Videos shared by lucky ARMYs who attended the show captured the memorable interaction between Jungkook and V on stage. The duo seemed to be having a blast dancing together, bringing smiles to fans' faces worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON