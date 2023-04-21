Camila Cabello seemingly drops hints about her relationship with Shawn Mendes in new song track

Camila Cabello has seemingly dropped hints about her re-ignited relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, in her latest song track. The couple recently attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 where they were spotted kissing.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello(Twitter)

Camila shared the preview of a song track via Instagram on Wednesday in which she sings, “How come you’re just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I’ll f—k around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t, it’s whatever / If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about.”

Recently, Camila was seen walking hand-in-hand with Shawn, down a street in Santa Monica. A video of them together also went viral on social media. News website People quoted a source as saying "They have been friendly for several months and hung out. They always seemed to have a special connection."

Camila and Shawn had dated each other for almost two years before parting ways in November 2021. Their first relationship had started in 2019 and the couple were quarantined together during the pandemic.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," read the statement shared by them while announcing the end of their first relationship.

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," they had posted in 2021.

