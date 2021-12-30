Camila Cabello sells her LA mansion bought from Uday Chopra for 32 crore: Report

Camila Cabello recently sold her Los Angeles mansion which she had reportedly purchased from Uday Chopra. The house, situated just above the Sunset Strip area in LA, was sold at $4.3 million (approximately ₹32 crore).

The Havana singer had put Mediterranean villa for sale at an asking price of $3.95 million and ending up sealing the deal with $350,000 profit, according to a report by E! News.

As per multiple reports, including Vogue India and real estate website The Dirt, Camila had bought the property from the Dhoom actor in 2019 at $3.38 Million ( ₹25.21 crore present converting rate). According to LA Times' 2018 report, Uday had put the house for sale with a price tag of $3.799 million however, it seems like he sold it to the singer for a sum lower than the asking price.

The property is spread over 3,570 square-foot with four bathrooms and four bedrooms. It is reported that one of the rooms she's converted into a music studio. The mansion also features a private courtyard entrance, multiple fireplaces, a saltwater pool and a BBQ area. The singer, through the lockdown, shared a number of pictures from the house.

Camila spent most of her time at the house with her ex-boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes. The couple broke up last month. In a joint statement, Shawn and Camila wrote, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their Instagram Stories read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward (heart emojis) Camila and Shawn.”

As for Uday, he was last seen in Dhoom 3, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Although he has been away from the big screen, he often interacted with fans on Twitter. However, in October, he bid the platform farewell.

