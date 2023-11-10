Chris Brown's new album 11:11 hailed as ‘his most creative and cohesive album’ by his fans all over social media

It seems 11:11 is really working for Chris, huh?

American R&B singer Chris Brown released his new album 11:11, which the singer released a day early on November 10, 2023, at midnight.

The album consists of 22 songs and is divided into two parts. It boasts of assists from Davido, Lojay, Fridayy, Justin Bieber, Future and Byron Messia. The album has been

Additionally, 11:11 marks the singer's 11th studio album. Addressing the achievement, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share his feelings through a story, writing: "11th album. I still pinch myself and have frequent Spatz of imposter syndrome. I’m extremely thankful and appreciative of how far I’ve come and the people who got me here. I continue to strive higher. MUSIC IS A CHOICE AND I THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME ❤️🌊"

The album title has been derived from the numerological belief that 11:11 is a sign of synchronisation and manifestation. Chris explores a variety of styles in this new creation such as R&B, pop, afrobeats and dancehall.

11:11 is preceded by three singles namely, ‘Summer Too Hot,’ ‘Sensational,’ and ‘Nightmare,’ which are all included in it.

Chris first teased the creation of new music via Instagram on June 17, 2023, where he wrote: “If yall thought I wasn't going to release a single for the summer… Think again.” Later the Virginia native had also added that his upcoming album would have “just the right amount of music to digest.”

Well, it seems people aren't just digesting but inhaling his tracks. Many have taken to social media to praise the artist's creation.

“This is NOT a overreaction this is NOT me just living in the moment but this chris brown album 11:11 is his most cohesive and creative album since X going through this album you can tell he had a plan on this album and the album production is everything I been wanting him to do,” wrote a fan on X.

“Chris Brown really did something with this album, a whole bunch of love songs. C’mon man😭😭😭” added another.

Another added that 11:11 was Chris's best album since his ninth album Indigo: “anyone who says anything negative about 11:11 by Chris Brown is just hating cause this is his best record since Indigo.”