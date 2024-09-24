Chris Martin sings All My Love in disguise at Las Vegas bar; Indian fans react with Coldplay concert ticket woes

Coldplay fans from India still can't get over not being able to get tickets for the band's concerts in Mumbai in January 2025. They flooded the comments section of a video shared by Coldplay of its lead singer Chris Martin singing their upcoming song All My Love at a Las Vegas pub. (Also Read: Woman's video calling out queue 'scam' at Book My Show gets 4 million views, Coldplay fans say ‘it happened to us too’) Chris Martin sings All My Love at a Las Vegas bar

Chris Martin in disguise

The official Instagram handle of Coldplay shared the video on Monday evening, of Chris Martin looking unrecognisable in a grey suit, white shirt (half of it not tucked in), a striped blue tie, rectangular spectacles, and a long blonde wig.

He held a red balloon in one hand and a microphone in the other, while singing All My Love, the song from Coldplay's upcoming album Moon Music, which will drop on October 4. The caption of the post stated, “All My Love, live at Dino’s, Las Vegas,” along with hashtags of Moon Music and “11 days.”

Indian fans flood comments section

Fans of the band from India couldn't help but address their woes of not getting Mumbai concert tickets on Coldplay's new, fun Instagram post either. One of them wrote, “Can't you just give your actual Indian fans a chance to see you witness you because currently all the non deserving resellers have your tickets.” Another commented, “India needs 30 more shows.”

“Thank you, Coldplay. It really hurts that i couldn't get a ticket to your Mumbai concert. most people bought them just to resell at a high price, and real fans like me missed out. hopefully next time,” read a third comment.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 will commence on October 30 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and will conclude on August 31, 2025, with a show at the Wembley Stadium in London, the UK. The India leg of the tour will take place in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. The ticket prices ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹12,500, with ₹35000 for lounge area, according to the platform's website. BookMyShow shared a message of facing "heavy traffic" on every account trying to book a ticket, with the wait list going as high as 842,745. Soon, BookMyShow warned fans about unauthorised platforms selling fake tickets for the Coldplay India tour at inflated prices.