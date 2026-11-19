The 60th Country Music Association (CMA) Awards saw Ella Langley emerge as the biggest winner, taking home six trophies, while Taylor Swift returned to the awards stage for the first time in 13 years. The ceremony, hosted by Lainey Wilson, took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18.

Taylor Swift returns, Tim McGraw performs at CMA Awards. (Reuters, AP)

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Langley, who led this year's nominations with nine, won Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Dandelion. Her song “Choosin’ Texas” also won Single, Song and Music Video of the Year.

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Accepting the Entertainer of the Year award, Langley joked, “At this point, I’m sick of me!” Wilson joined her on stage with a broom, playfully sweeping the floor to mark the singer’s six-award haul.

Taylor Swift returns to CMA Awards after 13 years

Swift performed “I Knew It, I Knew You”, her song from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, before singing a portion of her 2006 hit “Our Song”. Country singer Keith Urban joined her on banjo.

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The performance began with Swift walking through the backstage area of the arena, where she greeted several country music artists, including Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.

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Swift also presented Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Praising the duo, she described their songs as “eternal bangers” and recalled the guidance she had received from members Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn.

The performance marked Swift’s first at the CMA Awards in 13 years. She was also nominated for Single of the Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You”, but Langley won the category.

Tim McGraw performs his 1994 hit

McGraw took the stage to perform “Don’t Take the Girl”, his first No. 1 single on the Hot Country Songs chart. The performance came after his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class.

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He also won Musical Event of the Year alongside HARDY, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen for their song “McArthur”. However, fans were left wondering about McGraw's voice apparently sounding different. “What’s wrong with Tim McGraw? #cmaawards. He doesn’t sound right. I just saw him a couple months ago, and he sounded amazing. This sounds off,” one wrote. Another added, “That didn’t sound anything like Tim McGraw. Either he’s just too dang old or his veneers are messing him up.”

Yet another said, “What in the world is going on with Tim McGraw’s voice?”.

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The ceremony also featured a tribute to the late Dolly Parton, with Wilson and Vince Gill opening the show with a performance of “I Will Always Love You”. Parton died at the age of 80 in August.

CMA Awards 2026: Full list of winners

Here are the winners across the 11 categories:

Entertainer of the Year: Ella Langley Single of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley Album of the Year: Dandelion – Ella Langley Song of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” Female Vocalist of the Year: Ella Langley Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton Vocal Group of the Year: The Red Clay Strays Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn Musical Event of the Year: “McArthur” – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw Musician of the Year: Charlie Worsham Music Video of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley New Artist of the Year: Stephen Wilson Jr.