Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Composers today don’t like the way I function: Lata Mangeshkar in a 2013 interview
music

Composers today don’t like the way I function: Lata Mangeshkar in a 2013 interview

As the legendary Lata Mangeshkar passed away today, we go down memory lane with excerpts from a 2013 interview with the late legend, when she expanded her wings and ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own music company.
Lata Mangeshkar
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:31 AM IST
BySoumya Vajpayee

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. We go down memory lane with excerpts from a 2013 interview with the late legend, when she expanded her wings and ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own music company.

We don’t get to hear you in films too often these days. Why?

I’m very particular about the selection of songs. I read the lyrics and listen to the tune before agreeing to sing. I feel that music composers today do not like the way I function. That’s why I don’t feel like singing in films anymore.

How different is the industry now?

These days, songs do well for a few months and then disappear. Technically, we have advanced, but our music is regressing. The number and variety of songs in films have depreciated. I’m shocked. I remember singing 11 songs for Mughal-E-Azam (1960). Today’s music is all about dance. Phrases like ‘Halkat jawaani’ were way beyond our imagination back then. Singers in our time used to work very hard. We had to overcome many obstacles to get a song. Things are easier today.

RELATED STORIES

Whom do you see as the next Lata Mangeshkar in the industry?

We have so many talented singers. I don’t know about another Lata Mangeshkar, but every artiste is special. Asha Bhosle, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, all have their own place. I believe there will be someone better than me.

What urged you to launch a music label?

I was always interested in doing non-film work. But there also was some anxiety, as people hardly buy music albums now. People like Amitabh Bachchan, Shankar Mahadevan and Suresh Wadkar have been very helpful. Since I’ve spent more than 70 years of my life in the industry, this label is my way of expressing my gratitude.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP