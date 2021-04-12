Daler Mehndi: I will definitely not miss big Baisakhi celebrations this year

Meeting friends and family to celebrate — that’s the essence of Baisakhi. However, singer Daler Mehndi isn’t going to miss any of it this year.

He asserts that social distancing is the need of the hour, especially at a time when the country is witnessing the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis. “Being cautious today will ensure we all can get together for a big party in the future,” he says.

This year, the singer will be celebrating the festival at Vaishno Devi shrine along with his family.

“I feel lucky that I’ll be at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. I have a program at the pilgrimage on the first day of the Navratri, which also starts on the day of Baisakhi,” he tells us.

The festival holds a special importance in the lives of farmers, as it is considered to be a harbinger of hope, positivity and prosperity by marking the time of harvest of winter crops. But has the festival found new relevance in Covid-19 era and farmers’ stir?

“I feel all festivals give us a sense of hope and courage. In many ways, Baisakhi motivates us, and humko honsla deti hai jeena ka, no matter who you are — a farmer, or a non farmer. We all live and yearn for the support of the supreme power,” explains the 53-year-old, adding that “yeh festival humko josh deta hai aur jeene ki raha dhikhata hai”.

Growing up, he watched his parents participate in kirtans at gurudwaras for Baisakhi. For him, the festival has always been about being grateful for everything he has.

“It’s all about hope, love, betterment and the will to help others. Apne liye to har aadmi karta hai, lekin doosron ki madad ke liye khade hona chaiyhe. These are the things that are etched in my mind, along with the memories of langar,” recalls the singer, remembered for hits such as Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Na Na Na Na Na Re.

Asked if he’ll miss big gatherings and grand celebrations this year, and he’s quick to say no.

“Following all the precautionary measures is very important in the times of Covid. We have to pass this time by maintaining distance,” he continues, “because uske baad to har dum celebration he hoga har cheez mein.”

Hence, he suggests the best to celebrate Baisakhi is at home, and also points out that it’ll help people find a deeper connection with oneself and the supreme power.

“After 2020, we’ve come a long way. Now, I think (if we follow all the protocols properly) 2021 end tak Covid naam ki beemari ko bhul bhi jayenge log. I’ll also pray for this,” says the singer, who recently came out with his single, Ragda.