Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has faced criticism from several celebrities for reprimanding Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on stage during his performance at a cultural event. Now, speaking to PTI, Uniyal has clarified that he did not intend to hurt the singer and said Mehndi should have informed the organisers if he was unwell.

Subodh Uniyal says Daler Mehndi should have informed if he was unwell

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal says he didn't intend to hurt Daler Mehndi.

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The minister claimed that Daler Mehndi was lip-syncing and appeared unable to speak or walk properly, leading him to suspect that the singer was under the influence of a substance. He added that, as the local representative associated with the organising committee, he felt “pressured” to question the performance.

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Uniyal said he learnt that Mehndi was unwell only after interrupting his performance. He said, “Such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform. We were asked to make full payment of ₹35 lakh in advance to the artiste; hotels were also booked in advance. I have nothing personal against Mehndi nor any intention to hurt him, but such a big artiste, knowing his condition, should have refused to perform.”

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Deep Dive Why did Subodh Uniyal interrupt Daler Mehndi during his Uttarakhand performance? Uniyal said Mehndi appeared disoriented, struggled to stand and was lip-syncing, so he felt compelled to question the performance. He later said he had no intention of hurting the singer and believed Mehndi should have informed organisers if he was unwell. What did Mika Singh say about the allegations against Daler Mehndi? Mika denied that his brother drinks alcohol and called the allegations wrong. He also demanded an apology from Uniyal for reprimanding Mehndi publicly. Why did FWICE ask the Prime Minister to intervene in the Daler Mehndi row? FWICE said concerns about Mehndi’s health or performance should have been handled with sensitivity and discretion rather than through a public reprimand. It urged public representatives to treat artists with greater sensitivity.

{{^usCountry}} The minister reiterated that he was “under pressure” as the elected representative of the constituency. He maintained that artists should conduct themselves appropriately to preserve their dignity and said he had not used any foul language while addressing Daler Mehndi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister reiterated that he was “under pressure” as the elected representative of the constituency. He maintained that artists should conduct themselves appropriately to preserve their dignity and said he had not used any foul language while addressing Daler Mehndi. {{/usCountry}}

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Uniyal said local artists are given preference at the Kunjapuri Fair, while performers from Bollywood are invited for only two days. He cited singer Sunanda Sharma as an example, saying she had refunded the full payment when she fell ill and could not perform.

“When Sharma could not come, our team approached Daler Mehndi. If he was unwell, he should have informed us. The public are not doctors to know this. An artiste's family and well-wishers will always stand with him, but we should also have been informed in advance,” Uniyal said.

About the Daler Mehndi row

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The controversy began when Uniyal walked onto the stage and expressed his displeasure while Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. The cultural event was organised by the state government, and a clip of the incident soon went viral on social media.

Mehndi's brother, singer Mika Singh, defended him, stressing that he does not consume alcohol and criticising the way the minister had treated him. Bollywood actors Rajpal Yadav and Anupam Kher, along with comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Badshah, also expressed support for Mehndi. Mika has since sought an apology from the minister for allegedly insulting his brother.