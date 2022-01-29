Salman Khan headbangs with Shah Rukh Khan, does Dabangg step with Aamir Khan in new video; fans love ‘khandaan’ moments

Salman Khan unveiled the music video of his new single Dance With Me on Saturday afternoon. The song is composed by Sajid Khan of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid and features Salman in the video along with his entire extended family through archival footage.

The song, which has the production values of a shoddily shot home video at a family gathering, Salman can be seen dancing with his entire extended family starting with his parents and going all the way to uncles and aunties, via brothers, sisters and everyone along the way.

The lyrics of the song are simply Salman asking each family member to come 'dance with me,' followed by the chorus of 'Sang sang nach le' and 'hum sang nach le'. Among the faces making 'cameos' in the video through old footage are Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, his father Salim and mother Salma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, as well as actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu, and even rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Salman had earlier dropped a short teaser of the song on his Instagram feed on Friday, eliciting mixed reactions from fans. While some hard core fans had appreciated new content from their favourite superstar, others were not convinced about Salman's seemingly auto-tuned voice in the song.

Salman Khan was last seen on screen opposite Aayush in last year's Antim: The Final Truth. The film was not a huge success on the box office though. He is currently working on Tiger 3, the sequel to his successful films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. The actor is currently seen as the host of reality TV show Bigg Boss, where he appears on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

