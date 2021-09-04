Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
music

Darshan Raval: An artiste can be creative only till a point of time locked inside a cage

Sailing through the Covid times has of course not been smooth for anyone, feels Darshan Raval
By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Darshan Raval is best known for his songs O Meherma (Love Aaj Kal) and Chogada (Loveyatri)

Sailing through the Covid times has of course not been smooth for anyone, feels Darshan Raval. While music is bound to lift spirits, but what happens in a scenario where even musicians begin to feel the pressure?

On how challenging have the times been for musicians, he says, “Music is a very pure emotion, which we invest in whatever songs we make. For an artistes to make a song, he needs to experience emotions, meet people, feel something. I think that has really taken a toll on mind.”

The 26-year-old, who has crooned chartbusters such as O Meherma (Love Aaj Kal) and Chogada (Loveyatri), adds, “If the artistes are locked inside a cage (like everyone in this pandemic), he/ she can be creative but until a point of time. Then they have to go out to understand life, but we didn’t have any option. It is something we all are going through, not a particular person but the entire country and the world. We all are going through difficult times. All we can do is just hope and pray. As a singer all I can do is entertain people with good music.”

He waxes philosophical when he continues and says, “I don’t know who would be listening to my song and getting motivated. That’s what I can do. All we can do is hope for better times.”

Raval got multiple requests for new songs from his fans throughout the two lockdowns, and that is what the singer says kept him going. “Anything my fans say, it is never anything negative. The constant demand of songs and love they gave has somehow been my constant motivation. I am active on social media platforms, and they urge me, so I say ki kuchh naya banana padhega. It is completely opposite to pressure,

