Darshan Raval on reality shows: I got recognition with no sob story, no background

Darshan Raval started his journey with a singing reality show, and he fully credits it for getting him noticed. Ask the singer, who has come a long way since then, his take on such shows being called all about sob stories and drama, and he says his show was pretty normal that way.

“There was nothing of this sort, it was very musical. I had not faced anything. It was a great show, I personally got a lot of recognition through it, with no sob story, no background. I think nothing happened with me, I had no back story, but people saw me as a singer and supported me,” says the 26-year-old, who has sung chartbusters such as Chogada (Loveyatri) and Mehrama (Love Aaj Kal).

But amid so many people, getting noticed by music composers and being picked for songs isn’t the case with every contestant, and hence most of them disappear from the public eye when the shows gets over. Raval insists it’s all about hard work.

“Even if you sing in a Bollywood film for anybody, and there’s no constant hard work after that to make music and entertain people, of course they’ll forget you. It can be a reality show or independent music, an artiste has to keep making what he’s good at, people would also want to connect with him. Also, reality shows are a great platform, ghar pe baithe ho talent ke saath, use better hai you have lakhs of people watching you,” he explains.

And that’s exactly what he did. Live shows, film songs, and now singles, Raval was everywhere. Currently, he’s basking in the success of his monsoon song, Jannat Ve, his seventh monsoon song. Talking about how the track came about, Raval shares the melody for it was composed last year during the pandemic. “And this year, the music came together. It’s written by Nirmaan. This is my seventh year of making monsoon songs, there’s been a constant love and support from fans every year,” he says.