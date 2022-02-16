‘Deeply anguished,’ tweets Chiranjeevi after Bappi Lahiri’s death; says ‘he gave numerous chartbusters for me’

Actor Chiranjeevi fondly remembered veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri on Wednesday. Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was 69 years old and battling several health issues.

In his tweet mourning Bappi Lahiri, Chiranjeevi said that the singer churned out several hit songs for him, which ‘contributed immensely’ to the popularity of his films.

Sharing a throwback picture with Bappi, Chiranjeevi poured his heart out in a note: “Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary music director and singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films' popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style and his great enthusiasm for life, which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear (ones).”

Bappi Lahiri, known as the ‘Disco King’ of Bollywood, was equally popular in the Telugu film industry. With 1986 film Simhasanam, Bappi forayed into Telugu industry and composed music for over 20 films. His association with Chiranjeevi started with 1989 film State Rowdy. He was also associated with Chiranjeevi's films such as Gang Leader, Rowdy Alludu and Big Boss.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bappi Lahiri's family said that the last rites will be held on February 17. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," read the statement.

Bappi Lahiri had composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam', among others. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

