Dhvani Bhanushali on releasing first song without a label: Was a good decision to do it independently

After chartbusters such as Vaaste, Le Jaa and Baby Girl, singer Dhvani Bhanushali has come up with yet another single, titled Mehendi. But this time, things are very different — it is her first song without any label backing her. The singer tells us that she felt this was the correct time for her to take the independent route.

“To grow as an artiste, you need to change after a point. I feel somehow, with a label, that was not happening. They have their way of working, and we didn’t gel anymore. It was a good decision for me to do it independently. It made more sense, for my fans, to be more engaged. That’s the way to go for every artist, to have their own identity. The label I was with before had other big artists on their platform, I wanted to work my way,” explains the Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz; 2019) singer.

While working without a label is certainly not easy, the 23-year-old says it works out in your favour if you have a good song in hand.

“Labels have their own deals, so the placement of the song gets easier. At the end of the day, they are doing it for several other artists. It is good if you want to be a label artiste, to each their own. I also gained a lot from being one before, there was nothing to complain about. [But] over time, your mindset changes. It was time for me to take a leap,” remarks Bhanushali, who collaborated with singer-composer Vishal Dadlani for her latest track, which has “garba vibes” and has already crossed 35 million views on Youtube.

Glad that this track talks about her culture and tradition, Bhanushali says, “Garba is in my blood. It is a melody I grew up listening to. The first dance step I ever learnt was that. This song was a special one for me, and I enjoyed figuring out the video. I am happy we chose to do it this way.”