Diljit Dosanjh being ‘pressurised’ to enter politics, claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after firing near manager’s home

A fresh wave of concern has gripped fans of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after shots were allegedly fired outside his manager’s residence in Karnal. While the incident sparked anxiety across social media, the matter has now taken a political turn. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has claimed that Diljit is being “pressurised” to enter politics.

Bhagwant Mann on Diljit

Last week, Diljit Dosanjh shot down rumours of a possible political career, saying he is "very happy" entertaining people.

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On Wednesday, it was alleged that gunshots were fired outside the residence of Diljit’s manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, in Karnal. Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. The Haryana police is still investigating the matter.

The police said it has not received any complaint from the manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, or his family. "There is no information from the family side," Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said.

Bhagwant Mann, while talking to the media on Wednesday, claimed that Diljit’s manager was targeted as the singer had declined to join politics.

In the video, Bhagwant Mann says in Punjabi, “In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics. Diljit has clearly said that he is an artist and enjoys his work. Then, there are other ways (of creating pressure) by shooting at someone's manager, etc. Such a kind of politics should not be done."

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{{^usCountry}} Bhagwant Mann further claimed that political parties often see huge value in bringing popular celebrities into the political arena. Drawing a comparison with actor-turned-politician Vijay, he suggested that the star’s political rise is closely tied to his massive popularity among fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhagwant Mann further claimed that political parties often see huge value in bringing popular celebrities into the political arena. Drawing a comparison with actor-turned-politician Vijay, he suggested that the star’s political rise is closely tied to his massive popularity among fans. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhagwant Mann added that, similarly, there are people who want Diljit to step into politics because of his enormous fan following and influence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhagwant Mann added that, similarly, there are people who want Diljit to step into politics because of his enormous fan following and influence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diljit denies any interest in a political career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diljit denies any interest in a political career {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, Diljit shot down rumours of a possible political career, saying he is "very happy" entertaining people. Punjabi Tribune wrote an article titled ‘Can Diljit Dosanjh be the new political face of Punjab?’ In it, they reported that a group of civil society activists, including retired soldiers and people from various walks of life, made a public appeal to Diljit to enter politics. The group led by retired bureaucrat SS Boparai reportedly wants to see the actor-musician lead, precisely because he never demanded it.

Responding to the post, Diljit turned down the appeal and clarified that he’s happier acting and singing. He wrote on X, “Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. (Never. My job is to entertain) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.”

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Recently, he also made news when he addressed protesters waving pro-Khalistani flags at one of his concerts. “If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television…jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving how many flags you want to),” he roared at them.

Later, he clarified his action, saying, “Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.” Diljit added, “This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it.”

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Diljit will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and Naseeruddin Shah.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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